Erweiterte Funktionen


Secure Trust Bank - Capital markets day optimism




09.11.21 10:14
Edison Investment Research

After Secure Trust Bank’s (STB) upbeat trading update in October, we feel there was a bullish tone to its capital markets day presentations on 3 November. This was underlined by the announcement of a new medium-term target for loan book CAGR of 15%+. Areas highlighted for greater focus and opportunity included: 1) growth of digital ‘buy now pay later’ (BNPL) and interest-free products in retail finance, 2) the growing presence of corporate landlords in the UK residential market and 3) new upcoming products in vehicle finance including in personal contract purchase (PCP). STB is seeing good loan demand in its key segments and appears well positioned to take advantage of this to grow its balance sheet and profitability.

