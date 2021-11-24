Schroder AsiaPacific Fund - Successfully selecting winners across Asia

Erweiterte Funktionen


24.11.21
Edison Investment Research

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (SDP) invests in companies located and trading primarily in China, South Korea, Taiwan, India and South-East Asia. SDP recently celebrated its 25-year anniversary and was managed by Mathew Dobbs from inception until his retirement in March 2021. However, its new manager, Richard Sennitt, worked closely with Dobbs for 13 years and will maintain the same investment strategy and process: a bottom-up, stock-picking investment approach, which aims to achieve growth in excess of its benchmark, the MSCI All Countries Asia (ex-Japan). While recent performance has been undermined by events in China, it has achieved its investment objective; annual returns have averaged 12.5% a year over the past 10 years, compared to an index return of 9.5% on the same basis. SDP’s long-term track record is testament to the strength of the fund’s investment process and research resources, and the manager’s superior stock selection skills.

