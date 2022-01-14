Scandion Oncology - Drug-resistant cancer solutions

Erweiterte Funktionen
Scandion Oncology is a biotechnology company focused on the development of therapies to alleviate drug resistance in prevalent cancers. Its most advanced clinical asset, SCO-101, acts via a dual mechanism to sensitise resistant cells to treatment. Scandion aims to target resistant metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) and pancreatic cancer with SCO-101. Part 1 of the Phase II trial, CORIST, in mCRC identified a tolerated dose and a good safety profile in July 2021. The proof-of-concept part 2 study is underway. Results from the CORIST and Phase Ib trial, PANTAX, in pancreatic cancer are both expected in Q2–Q322.
