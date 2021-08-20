Erweiterte Funktionen



Sareum Holdings - Fund raising to cushion pipeline risk




20.08.21 14:06
Edison Investment Research

Sareum released a trading update on 19 August ahead of its full-year results (financial year end 30 June 2021) expected in October 2021. Final pre-clinical studies on the lead asset, TYK2/JAK1 inhibitor SDC-1801, are now expected to commence in Q421 (previously Q321) due to COVID-19 induced supply disruptions. The timeline for the clinical trial application (CTA) and Phase I clinical trials, however, remains unchanged (end Q421 and early 2022 respectively). Short-term liquidity issues have been alleviated following two subscriptions to high net-worth individuals raising £2.37m in June and a further c £2.18m in July and August 2021. Although increased R&D expenses widened the FY21 net loss to £1.6m (versus £0.96m in FY20), the cash balance has improved (£2.7m at the end of June 2021 versus £1.3m at the end of December 2020).

Aktuell
Payment Hot Stock meldet Deal mit Weltmarktführer UnionPay
Nach 913% mit PayPal Holdings ($PYPL) und 3.204% mit Square ($SQ)

Lynx Global Digital Finance Corporation




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,085 € 0,095 € -0,01 € -10,53% 20.08./18:08
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B02RFS12 A0EALG 0,14 € 0,017 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,082 € -7,87%  08:07
Berlin 0,0825 € -8,84%  18:25
Frankfurt 0,085 € -10,53%  09:16
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Uran-Aktien profitieren von massivem Uran-Defizit. Tesla ($TSLA) und Elektroauto-Boom sorgen für Rallye bei Uran-Aktien

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...