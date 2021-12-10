S&U - Upbeat update

Erweiterte Funktionen



10.12.21 13:54
Edison Investment Research

S&U’s trading update (for the period since its July half-year end) was upbeat, reporting growth accelerating in both Advantage motor finance and Aspen bridging finance. Recent developments in the pandemic could temper near-term consumer confidence but, looking beyond this, S&U has successfully navigated the onset of COVID-19 while continuing to develop both its businesses, creating a good basis for longer-term growth.

