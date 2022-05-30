Erweiterte Funktionen
S&U - Positive update despite macro uncertainties
30.05.22 07:36
Edison Investment Research
S&U has started its current financial year well with Advantage motor finance and Aspen property bridging making steady progress and achieving profit ahead of budget in the period since the end of January. Credit quality remains strong and while the group acknowledges rising cost of living pressures and reduced consumer confidence, it notes that it is currently on track and has funding in place (£180m facility) to meet its growth targets for FY23. Our estimates are unchanged.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|26,60 €
|26,60 €
|- €
|0,00%
|30.05./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0007655037
|A0BKSX
|34,00 €
|24,80 €
= Realtime
