S&P Global raises target price for Deutsche Post to EUR 36 - "buy"
09.03.17 11:52
S&P Global
New York (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Following annual results the analysts of S&P Global raised their target price for Deutsche Post from EUR 34 to EUR 36 while, at the same time, confirming their "buy" rating.
In a study Thursday analyst, Firdaus Ibrahim, maintained that the German logistics group closed out 2016 with a substantial surge in profits and in dividend payout. In view of the fact that the group is planning to raise their investment budget by 9 percent in the current fiscal year this should further strengthen the competitive position of Deutsche Post in the Express and the European Parcel business. /ck/tav
For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, please refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (09.03.2017/ac/a/d)
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|31,47 €
|31,135 €
|0,335 €
|+1,08%
|10.03./12:12
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|32,95 €
|22,53 €
Metadaten
|Analysten:
|Firdaus Ibrahim
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|31,461 €
|+1,32%
|12:27
|Stuttgart
|31,47 €
|+1,19%
|12:10
|Xetra
|31,474 €
|+1,09%
|12:12
|München
|31,47 €
|+1,03%
|11:46
|Frankfurt
|31,46 €
|+0,98%
|11:54
|Hamburg
|31,465 €
|+0,95%
|11:38
|Berlin
|31,425 €
|+0,83%
|10:23
|Hannover
|31,465 €
|+0,82%
|10:39
|Düsseldorf
|31,45 €
|+0,43%
|10:43
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|33,17 $
|-3,04%
|08.03.17
= Realtime
Aktuell
