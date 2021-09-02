Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "S Immo":
S Immo - Embarking on an extensive investment plan




02.09.21 09:58
Edison Investment Research

S Immo reported a 10% increase in EPRA net tangible assets (NTA) per share in Q221 to €27.21 (and 13% in H121), supported by c €129m of property revaluation gains, primarily in its German portfolio (72% of H121 gains), including the positive impact from the Berlin rental cap repeal on its residential portfolio. One of its top priorities will be the redeployment of proceeds from the sale of its CA Immo stake and the potential disposal of its IMMOFINANZ stake into new properties. It is also launching a new share buyback programme in September for c 1.36% of its share capital.

