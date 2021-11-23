Round Hill Music Royalty Fund - The one-year anniversary

Round Hill Music Royalty Fund (RHMRF) has recently celebrated its one-year anniversary of its launch. It has been very active throughout the year, raising additional funds of $132.6m and acquiring five catalogues. Since launch the company’s NAV returned c 11.1% on a total return (TR) basis (to end-October 2021), within the targeted annualised NAV TR of 9–11%. An increase in economic NAV to $1.07/share (from $0.98 per share at launch; not an IFRS measure) and two dividends contributed to the NAV TR. RHMRF benefits from the industry expertise of its fund manager Round Hill, a fully integrated business, in owning and exploiting music copyright assets. We believe RHMRF’s assets will continue to expand, providing reliable and growing revenues given the momentum in streaming and the potential of new distribution channels.