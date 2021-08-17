Round Hill Music Royalty Fund - Music and finance in harmony

Erweiterte Funktionen



Round Hill Music Royalty Fund (RHMRF) was launched in November 2020. Its fund manager, Round Hill Music LP, established in 2010, manages over $900m (at end June 2021) and is one of the largest global music asset owners, consistently a top 10 Billboard Top Publisher. RHMRF benefits from Round Hill’s industry expertise and fully integrated business owning and exploiting music copyright assets. It focuses on mature catalogues (90% of its songs are over 10 years old) and high growth-potential master rights (c 23% of portfolio at June 2021). We believe RHMRF’s assets to be high quality, with strong potential to provide reliable and growing revenues given the momentum in streaming and potential of new channels.

