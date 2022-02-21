Erweiterte Funktionen
Riber - Termination of coverage
21.02.22 09:29
Edison Investment Research
Edison Investment Research is terminating coverage on Riber (ALRIB), Gemfields Group (GEM), Securities Trust of Scotland PLC (STS), Gresham House Strategic (GHS), La Doria (LD) and Studio Retail Group (STU). Please note you should no longer rely on any previous research or estimates for this company. All forecasts should now be considered redundant. Previously published reports can still be accessed via our website.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,596 €
|1,604 €
|-0,008 €
|-0,50%
|21.02./16:24
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FR0000075954
|938526
|2,15 €
|1,35 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
