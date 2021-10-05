Erweiterte Funktionen



Riber - Emerging from the shadow of coronavirus




05.10.21 07:50
Edison Investment Research

While Riber’s H121 performance was depressed by the lack of MBE system orders during FY20, customer confidence appears to be returning. The resultant increase in order intake points to a much stronger second half, with management forecasting over €30.0m revenues and an operating income of €1.2m for the full year. We are upgrading our FY21 estimates, raising PBT by 27%, while leaving our FY22 estimates unchanged.

