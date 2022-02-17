Erweiterte Funktionen

Renewi - Recyclate prices drive further FY22 upgrade




17.02.22 09:17
Edison Investment Research

Renewi’s Q3 update flagged a continuation of favourable recyclate prices and incremental windfall gains reflected in increased FY22 guidance. In a historical context, these earnings benefits are likely to be temporary – cash benefit is retained of course – and the rating perhaps suggests that investors are not fully focused on the more significant and sustainable strategic profit uplift being targeted by FY25.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
7,68 € 7,60 € 0,08 € +1,05% 17.02./13:53
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BNR4T868 A3CRFF 10,45 € 4,44 €
Tradegate (RT) 		7,68 € +1,05%  16.02.22
Berlin 7,68 € +0,52%  13:00
Frankfurt 7,50 € 0,00%  08:02
München 7,78 € 0,00%  08:04
Stuttgart 7,60 € 0,00%  08:05
Nasdaq OTC Other 9,98 $ 0,00%  18.01.22
