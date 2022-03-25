Renewi - FY22 ends with raised guidance

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Renewi":

Sustained strength in recyclate prices helped Renewi to deliver a firmer than expected end to FY22, resulting in a c 11% uplift to our estimates for the year. Appropriate actions have been taken to cover input cost risks going into FY23. We have made no further changes to estimates ahead of the FY22 results announcement, when prevailing recyclate prices and progress with the company’s strategic development programme will be keenly watched.