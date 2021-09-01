Erweiterte Funktionen


Regional REIT - Advancing strategy and enhancing earnings




01.09.21 07:04
Edison Investment Research

The substantial acquisition of a £236m portfolio of predominantly regional office assets is a further significant step in repositioning the portfolio, which Regional REIT (RGL) expects to be earnings enhancing, with medium-term opportunities to add significant additional value through active asset management. The office portfolio acquired is highly complementary to RGL’s existing portfolio and provides additional diversification and scale. We will review our forecasts following interim results on 16 September.

