ReNeuron Group - Extension trial to produce data in Q122




08.10.21 09:28
Edison Investment Research

ReNeuron has announced that the nine-patient Phase IIa (2m cell dose) extension study (halted in June after a presumed eye infection case) has fully restarted with five patients left to treat. Two patients are scheduled for treatment in October. The company expects to report some data by March 2022, which could potentially open the way to a crucial partnering deal. Full efficacy data at six months post-treatment should be available around the middle of 2022. Our valuation remains £190m.

