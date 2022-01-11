Erweiterte Funktionen



RTW Venture Fund Limited - ‘One-stop shop’ for biotech lifecycle investment




11.01.22 16:22
Edison Investment Research

RTW Venture Fund (RTWVF) is managed by healthcare specialist RTW Investments (RTW), which was founded in 2009 by Dr Roderick Wong. It has an innovative approach, focusing on attractive individual assets rather than on companies, so it engages across the corporate lifecycle, from business formations through to investing in much larger listed biotech and medtech companies. RTW is focused on identifying and developing next-generation therapies to significantly improve patients’ lives. Since launch, RTWVF’s number of investments in private companies has accelerated and the manager is very excited by the global opportunities available.

