RCM Beteiligungs - Muted transaction activity in H121

RCM Beteiligungs (RCM) recorded group revenues of €1.6m in H121 (versus €10.2m in H120), as the group has not sold any property in the period. In H120 disposals contributed €8.4m to revenue and translated into €3.5m disposal gains. RCM reported rental income of €0.7m in H121 derived from its residential and commercial property portfolio valued at c €18.5m (based on company data as at August 2021). According to management the H221 results will be assisted by €1.9m in revaluation gains on its equity holdings.