Erweiterte Funktionen



RCM Beteiligungs - Muted transaction activity in H121




20.10.21 14:30
Edison Investment Research

RCM Beteiligungs (RCM) recorded group revenues of €1.6m in H121 (versus €10.2m in H120), as the group has not sold any property in the period. In H120 disposals contributed €8.4m to revenue and translated into €3.5m disposal gains. RCM reported rental income of €0.7m in H121 derived from its residential and commercial property portfolio valued at c €18.5m (based on company data as at August 2021). According to management the H221 results will be assisted by €1.9m in revaluation gains on its equity holdings.

Aktuell
Uran Aktientip 2021: Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Nach 856% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 3.464% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,18 € 2,22 € -0,04 € -1,80% 20.10./17:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A1RFMY4 A1RFMY 2,28 € 2,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		2,16 € -1,82%  12.10.21
Xetra 2,20 € 0,00%  17:36
Berlin 2,18 € 0,00%  08:03
Hamburg 2,18 € -0,91%  08:09
Stuttgart 2,18 € -0,91%  18:45
Frankfurt 2,18 € -1,80%  09:37
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock 2021: Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Lithium Aktientip nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 15.867% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
138 RCM Beteiligungs AG 30.08.21
8 RCM Beteiligungs AG O.N. (51. 25.04.21
1 Lohnt jetzt der Einstieg bei RC. 20.07.06
2 hochwasser in dresden 05.04.06
3 Immobilienaktien 28.01.06
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...