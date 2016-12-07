Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Post":
RBC Capital upgrades Deutsche Post to "outperform" - target price EUR 33
07.12.16 12:10
RBC Capital Markets
Toronto (dpa-AFX Analyser) - The analysts of RBC Capital upgraded their rating for the stock of Deutsche Post from "sector perform" to "outperform", raising the target price from EUR 31 to EUR 33.
In a study Wednesday analyst, Damian Brewer, underlined the rather good future perspectives of the German logistics group. He projects an average annual growth rate between 8 and 9 percent./ajx/edh
Note:
For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the above mentioned analyst company, please refer to http://web.dpa-fx.de/offenlegungspflicht/ofenlegungs_pflicht.html. (07.12.2016/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:
Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.
In a study Wednesday analyst, Damian Brewer, underlined the rather good future perspectives of the German logistics group. He projects an average annual growth rate between 8 and 9 percent./ajx/edh
Note:
For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the above mentioned analyst company, please refer to http://web.dpa-fx.de/offenlegungspflicht/ofenlegungs_pflicht.html. (07.12.2016/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:
Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|31,365 €
|31,19 €
|0,175 €
|+0,56%
|22.12./15:39
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|31,39 €
|19,55 €
Metadaten
|Analysten:
|Damian Brewer
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|31,343 €
|+0,78%
|15:52
|Frankfurt
|31,38 €
|+1,07%
|15:33
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|32,90 $
|+1,01%
|15:30
|Stuttgart
|31,385 €
|+0,89%
|15:30
|München
|31,38 €
|+0,85%
|15:35
|Düsseldorf
|31,355 €
|+0,84%
|15:18
|Xetra
|31,365 €
|+0,56%
|15:38
|Hamburg
|31,205 €
|+0,24%
|10:28
|Berlin
|30,965 €
|-0,13%
|08:04
|Hannover
|30,96 €
|-0,21%
|08:10
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|20428
|Deutsche Post
|12:35
|3
|Post-Preise für Pakete werden .
|21.11.16
|32
|► Deutsche Post
|03.05.16
|1
|Löschung
|04.02.16
|9
|Der Staat und die Post
|07.04.15