RBC Capital raises target price for Deutsche Post to EUR 35
16.03.17 11:51
RBC Capital Markets
Toronto (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Following annual results the analysts of RBC Capital raised their target price for the stock of Deutsche Post from EUR 33 to EUR 35, maintaining their "outperform" rating.
In a study Thursday analyst, Damian Brewer, maintained that the German logistics group is doing very well again. Although Deutsche Post expects a stagnation in earnings per share (EPS) for 2017, a reduced tax quota and the rather positive sales perspectives for 2018 should be a boost for the groups earnings performance./gl/zb
For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, please refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (16.03.2017/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:
Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|31,925 €
|31,835 €
|0,09 €
|+0,28%
|17.03./12:23
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|32,95 €
|23,36 €
Metadaten
|Analysten:
|Damian Brewer
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|31,924 €
|+0,26%
|12:34
|Düsseldorf
|31,93 €
|+0,92%
|08:00
|Hannover
|31,81 €
|+0,82%
|09:33
|Berlin
|31,805 €
|+0,81%
|08:00
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|33,25 $
|+0,70%
|13.03.17
|Hamburg
|31,97 €
|+0,50%
|10:24
|Xetra
|31,925 €
|+0,28%
|12:23
|Stuttgart
|31,915 €
|+0,26%
|12:20
|Frankfurt
|31,951 €
|-0,03%
|12:00
|München
|31,96 €
|-0,28%
|10:47
= Realtime
Aktuell
