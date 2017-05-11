Erweiterte Funktionen
RBC Capital confirms "outperform" rating for Deutsche Post - EUR 35 target price
11.05.17 11:47
RBC Capital Markets
Toronto (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Following results the analysts of RBC Capital reiterated their "outperform" rating for Deutsche Post, quoting a target price of EUR 35.
In a study Thursday analyst, Damian Brewer, maintained that, at first glance, the German logistics group may have failed to meet the expectations expressed for the first quarter of the fiscal year. Now, the remainder of the year will show whether the group will be able to reach the confirmed outlook./tih/zb
Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, please refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (11.05.2017/ac/a/d)
Aktuell
