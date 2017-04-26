Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Post":
 Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


RBC Capital confirms "outperform" rating for Deutsche Post - EUR 35 target price




26.04.17 18:57
RBC Capital Markets

Toronto (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Prior to results the analysts of RBC Capital reiterated their "outperform" rating for Deutsche Post, quoting a target price of EUR 35.

In a study Wednesday analyst, Damian Brewer, maintained that the German logistics group usually posts some rather weak first quarter results in many segments. The classic mail business will probably be the most conclusive segment for the start of the year./tih/ajx

For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, please refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (26.04.2017/ac/a/d)

Aktuell
Ihre Investmentchance mach 1.871%, 10.866% und 53.700%!
Nächster Tenbagger mit neuem Deal von Börsenstar!  
 
Friday Night Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
32,495 € 32,415 € 0,08 € +0,25% 23.06./20:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005552004 555200 33,42 € 23,50 €
Metadaten
Analysten: Damian Brewer
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		32,499 € 0,00%  23.06.17
Xetra 32,495 € +0,25%  23.06.17
Düsseldorf 32,52 € +0,22%  23.06.17
Frankfurt 32,494 € +0,22%  23.06.17
Stuttgart 32,447 € +0,21%  23.06.17
Hannover 32,46 € +0,12%  23.06.17
München 32,415 € -0,02%  23.06.17
Hamburg 32,415 € -0,03%  23.06.17
Nasdaq OTC Other 36,35 $ -0,05%  21.06.17
Berlin 32,315 € -0,25%  23.06.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
100% Schutz gegen WannaCry - Übernahmephantasie! Die beste Cyber Security-Aktie nach 825%, 4.273% und 5.229%!

VirtualArmour International Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
21246 Deutsche Post 24.06.17
3 Post-Preise für Pakete werden . 21.11.16
32 ► Deutsche Post 03.05.16
1 Löschung 04.02.16
9 Der Staat und die Post 07.04.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...