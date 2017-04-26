Erweiterte Funktionen
RBC Capital confirms "outperform" rating for Deutsche Post - EUR 35 target price
26.04.17 18:57
RBC Capital Markets
Toronto (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Prior to results the analysts of RBC Capital reiterated their "outperform" rating for Deutsche Post, quoting a target price of EUR 35.
In a study Wednesday analyst, Damian Brewer, maintained that the German logistics group usually posts some rather weak first quarter results in many segments. The classic mail business will probably be the most conclusive segment for the start of the year./tih/ajx
For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, please refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (26.04.2017/ac/a/d)
Damian Brewer
|Damian Brewer
