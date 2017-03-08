Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Post":
RBC Capital confirms "outperform" rating for Deutsche Post - EUR 33 target price
08.03.17 13:46
RBC Capital Markets
Toronto (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Following annual results the analysts of RBC Capital confirmed their "outperform" rating for Deutsche Post, quoting a target price of EUR 33.
In a study Wednesday analyst, Damian Brewer, maintained that the benchmarks for 2016 as well as the outlook for 2017 largely reached the level that was expected by the market. The German logistics groups raised dividend proposal for the completed year in the amount of EUR 1.05 per share should be considered a rather positive surprise./edh/tav
For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, please refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (08.03.2017/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:
Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.
In a study Wednesday analyst, Damian Brewer, maintained that the benchmarks for 2016 as well as the outlook for 2017 largely reached the level that was expected by the market. The German logistics groups raised dividend proposal for the completed year in the amount of EUR 1.05 per share should be considered a rather positive surprise./edh/tav
For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, please refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (08.03.2017/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:
Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|31,31 €
|31,305 €
|0,005 €
|+0,02%
|09.03./13:23
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|32,95 €
|22,53 €
Metadaten
|Analysten:
|Damian Brewer
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|31,229 €
|-0,39%
|13:34
|Stuttgart
|31,325 €
|+0,24%
|13:20
|Xetra
|31,32 €
|+0,05%
|13:23
|Berlin
|31,34 €
|-0,10%
|12:05
|Hamburg
|31,335 €
|-0,11%
|12:26
|Düsseldorf
|31,255 €
|-0,49%
|10:50
|Hannover
|31,305 €
|-0,51%
|08:10
|München
|31,31 €
|-0,56%
|11:34
|Frankfurt
|31,305 €
|-0,57%
|13:00
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|33,17 $
|-3,04%
|08.03.17
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|20728
|Deutsche Post
|11:32
|3
|Post-Preise für Pakete werden .
|21.11.16
|32
|► Deutsche Post
|03.05.16
|1
|Löschung
|04.02.16
|9
|Der Staat und die Post
|07.04.15