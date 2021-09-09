Quantum Genomics - Phase IIb QUORUM results

Quantum Genomics has reported the results of the Phase IIb QUORUM study at the European Society of Cardiology. Unfortunately, the primary endpoint of change from baseline in the left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) after a 12-week treatment was missed, with essentially no difference between the firibastat 500mg BID arm and the ramipril 5mg BID arm (there was a slight trend in favour of ramipril with a p-value of 0.789). The company noted a trend in firibastat’s favour in patients with an LVEF of less than 50%, but this was also not significant. The company has stated it is moving forward into Phase III in severe patients.