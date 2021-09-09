Erweiterte Funktionen



Quantum Genomics - Phase IIb QUORUM results




09.09.21 14:55
Edison Investment Research

Quantum Genomics has reported the results of the Phase IIb QUORUM study at the European Society of Cardiology. Unfortunately, the primary endpoint of change from baseline in the left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) after a 12-week treatment was missed, with essentially no difference between the firibastat 500mg BID arm and the ramipril 5mg BID arm (there was a slight trend in favour of ramipril with a p-value of 0.789). The company noted a trend in firibastat’s favour in patients with an LVEF of less than 50%, but this was also not significant. The company has stated it is moving forward into Phase III in severe patients.

Aktuell
Gold Aktientip mit Übernahme in 113,4 Mio. Unzen Gold-Lagerstätte - Massives Kaufsignal
355% Gold Hot Stock nach 8.025% mit GT Gold ($GTT.V)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,165 € 5,17 € -0,005 € -0,10% 09.09./17:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR0011648971 A1XAEB 6,11 € 2,19 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 5,20 € +2,06%  17:07
Frankfurt 5,165 € -0,10%  17:15
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Institutionelle Investoren treiben Uranpreis und Uran-Aktien in die H\xF6he. Neuer 419% Uran Hot Stock nach 2.513% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE:NYSE)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Quantum G.: Upside-Potenzial 13.07.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...