Quadrise Fuels International - Moving forward in Utah

12.04.22 07:20
Edison Investment Research

Quadrise has announced a phased commercial development agreement with energy services company Valkor Technologies to commercialise Quadrise’s MSAR and bioMSAR technology at Valkor’s projects in Utah. The agreement provides a framework for the potential delivery of the first commercial revenues from bioMSAR/MSAR in calendar (CY) Q322 and for multiple deployments of the technology within Utah longer term.

