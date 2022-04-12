Erweiterte Funktionen
Quadrise Fuels International - Moving forward in Utah
12.04.22 07:20
Edison Investment Research
Quadrise has announced a phased commercial development agreement with energy services company Valkor Technologies to commercialise Quadrise’s MSAR and bioMSAR technology at Valkor’s projects in Utah. The agreement provides a framework for the potential delivery of the first commercial revenues from bioMSAR/MSAR in calendar (CY) Q322 and for multiple deployments of the technology within Utah longer term.
