ProCredit Holding - Well-positioned to achieve its targets

ProCredit (PCB) maintains its market position as an impact-oriented bank for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Southeastern (SEE) and Eastern Europe (EE) as well as Ecuador. It has navigated the COVID-19 crisis well and posted strong 7.7% loan book growth in H121, a 10bp cost of risk (below its closest peers) and a solid capital base (CET1 ratio of 13.7% at end-H121 versus a regulatory requirement of 8.2%). Management has confirmed its FY21 guidance and medium-term targets, but plans to update the latter in March 2022 as the targeted 10% ROE and 20% share of green loans in loan book are already within reach in FY21.