Erweiterte Funktionen



ProCredit Holding - Quality of credit portfolio remains high




20.08.21 13:54
Edison Investment Research

ProCredit Holding’s (PCB) net income came in at a strong €20.7m in Q221 (versus €8.0m in Q220), translating into an annualised return on equity (ROE) of 10.2% (and 9.1% in H121). This was assisted by a favourable cost of risk development (with a net positive P&L impact of €0.9m), solid loan book growth (4.5% quarter-on-quarter in Q221) and stable year-on-year net interest margin (NIM) of 2.9%. Despite the improved FY21 earnings outlook (as illustrated by the increased management guidance), PCB’s shares continue to trade at a considerable discount to its book value with a FY21e P/BV of 0.5x (based on our forecasts).

Aktuell
Payment Hot Stock meldet Deal mit Weltmarktführer UnionPay
Nach 913% mit PayPal Holdings ($PYPL) und 3.204% mit Square ($SQ)

Lynx Global Digital Finance Corporation




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
7,68 € 7,66 € 0,02 € +0,26% 20.08./18:45
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0006223407 622340 9,40 € 5,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		7,68 € +0,26%  18:45
Frankfurt 7,74 € +0,78%  18:08
Düsseldorf 7,54 € 0,00%  18:30
München 7,64 € 0,00%  08:00
Stuttgart 7,62 € -0,52%  18:30
Xetra 7,52 € -0,53%  17:36
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Uran-Aktien profitieren von massivem Uran-Defizit. Tesla ($TSLA) und Elektroauto-Boom sorgen für Rallye bei Uran-Aktien

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
30 Procredit Holding Na (WKN: 62. 16.08.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...