Erweiterte Funktionen



Princess Private Equity Holding - Seeking to deploy excess liquidity




07.03.22 14:36
Edison Investment Research

Princess Private Equity Holding’s (PEY) NAV total return (TR) reached 19.4% in FY21 in euro terms, supported by exits (most notably from GlobalLogic) and unrealised revaluation gains across most of its top 10 portfolio holdings. Amid strong realisation activity (which outpaced its new private equity investments in FY21), PEY temporarily invested part of its dry powder in senior loans in H221 to mitigate cash drag. Having said that, PEY’s manager is confident in its investment pipeline, which currently includes c 50 live investment opportunities with a volume of over US$30bn in the near term (c six months). The company offers an attractive dividend yield of 5.3% (in line with its policy of distributing 5% of opening NAV).

Aktuell
Milliardäre setzen jetzt auf Uran - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
384% Uran Hot Stock nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
12,50 € 12,60 € -0,10 € -0,79% 07.03./20:11
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GG00B28C2R28 A0M5MA 14,60 € 11,20 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		12,50 € -0,79%  10:09
Berlin 12,30 € -2,38%  18:25
München 12,50 € -3,10%  08:26
Stuttgart 12,40 € -3,13%  10:09
Frankfurt 11,60 € -3,33%  17:18
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme im Visier von Tesla ($TSLA). Elon Musk und Tesla ($TSLA) steigen in Lithium ein

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
7 Höhenflug? 22.01.11
  Höhenflug? 26.08.09
8 Princess Private Equity Holding 05.11.07
10 neuer Wert im Prime Standard 24.01.07
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...