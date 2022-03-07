Princess Private Equity Holding - Seeking to deploy excess liquidity

Princess Private Equity Holding’s (PEY) NAV total return (TR) reached 19.4% in FY21 in euro terms, supported by exits (most notably from GlobalLogic) and unrealised revaluation gains across most of its top 10 portfolio holdings. Amid strong realisation activity (which outpaced its new private equity investments in FY21), PEY temporarily invested part of its dry powder in senior loans in H221 to mitigate cash drag. Having said that, PEY’s manager is confident in its investment pipeline, which currently includes c 50 live investment opportunities with a volume of over US$30bn in the near term (c six months). The company offers an attractive dividend yield of 5.3% (in line with its policy of distributing 5% of opening NAV).