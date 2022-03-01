Primary Health Properties - Continuing strong DPS growth well supported

Erweiterte Funktionen



01.03.22 08:30
Edison Investment Research

Income visibility and security continue to be the hallmark of Primary Health Properties (PHP), now in its 26th year of unbroken dividend growth. FY21 showed strong progress despite a competitive market for acquisitions, driven by rent reviews and asset management, and operational and financial savings from management internalisation and debt refinancing.

