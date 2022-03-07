Erweiterte Funktionen



Pixium Vision - Moving ahead as expected




07.03.22 12:36
Edison Investment Research

Pixium’s FY21 results were mostly in line with our forecasts, as the company continues to advance its wireless Prima bionic vision system (BVS) through the PRIMAvera pivotal study. The company finished 2021 with €14.5m gross cash, which we believe should fund operations into 2023. After rolling forward our estimates and adjusting forex and net cash, we obtain an equity valuation of €135.1m or €2.31 per basic share.

