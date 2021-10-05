Erweiterte Funktionen
Pixium Vision - Advancing towards sight restoration in dry-AMD
05.10.21 13:50
Edison Investment Research
Prima, a potentially breakthrough wireless bionic vision system (BVS) that generates electrical impulses at the retinal level, continues to advance through the PRIMAvera pivotal EU study. Prima aims to restore a form of central visual perception in patients with advanced dry age-related macular degeneration (dry-AMD) involving geographic atrophy (GA). While we have pushed back our potential launch forecast to H124 (from H223), after tweaking our market growth assumptions, we now obtain a higher equity valuation of €143.3m (versus €138.0m previously).
