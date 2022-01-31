Erweiterte Funktionen


Picton Property Income - Strong Q322 returns and dividend increase




31.01.22 08:30
Edison Investment Research

Picton Property Income has increased the rate of quarterly DPS by 2.9% in respect of the three months ended 31 December 2021 (Q322), restoring the annualised rate to pre-pandemic levels. Including strong growth in NAV and adjusted for DPS paid, the Q322 NAV total return was 8.2% and is now more than 19% in the year to date.

Aktuell
Uran Aktientip mit sensationeller Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Kernkraft gegen Klimawandel - Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen ein

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock landet spektakuläre Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Neuer 225% Lithium Aktientip nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
16:23 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Daimler Truck Holding AG [...]
16:23 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Airbus verhandelt wieder mit IG M [...]
16:23 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP 2: 'Partygate'-Bericht: Downing Stre [...]
16:23 , Aktiennews
Axsome Therapeutics Aktie: Das war nur der [...]
16:23 , Aktiennews
AT&T Aktie: Hilfe!
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...