Picton Property Income - Strong Q322 returns and dividend increase
31.01.22 08:30
Edison Investment Research
Picton Property Income has increased the rate of quarterly DPS by 2.9% in respect of the three months ended 31 December 2021 (Q322), restoring the annualised rate to pre-pandemic levels. Including strong growth in NAV and adjusted for DPS paid, the Q322 NAV total return was 8.2% and is now more than 19% in the year to date.
