Erweiterte Funktionen


Picton Property Income - Strong H122 with good growth potential




23.11.21 13:38
Edison Investment Research

The H122 IFRS profit of £53.9m was the highest that Picton Property Income has ever recorded for a six-month period. EPRA earnings and dividends also grew as the property portfolio showed further strong outperformance. Strong reversionary potential and financial flexibility for accretive acquisitions are positive indicators for further growth, while Picton is attuned to the value-creating potential of sector consolidation.

Aktuell
Hot Stock vor Wasserstoff-Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Nach 18.175% mit FuelCell Energy ($FCEL) und 61.917% mit Plug Power ($PLUG)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock vor Neubewertung - Kursrallye vor Aktiensplit. Nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
18:23 , Aktiennews
Cardinal Health Aktie: Das Aus steht bevor - [...]
18:23 , Aktiennews
Deutsche Boerse Aktie: Was man jetzt noch [...]
18:23 , Aktiennews
Rwe Aktie: Das sieht gar nicht gut aus
18:23 , Aktiennews
O'Shares Ftse Russell Small Cap Quality Aktie [...]
18:23 , Aktiennews
Hexagon AB Aktie: Was jetzt noch richtig sp [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...