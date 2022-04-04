Erweiterte Funktionen


Picton Property Income - Positive leasing events and refinancing




04.04.22 08:42
Edison Investment Research

A recent update by Picton Property Income provided details of key leasing events across all sectors. This was followed by a debt refinancing that enhances the maturity profile, provides additional long-term, fixed-rate funding and reduces the average cost of debt. These are both positive indicators for financial performance but, with results for the year to March 2022 due for release next month, we will review our estimates at that time.

