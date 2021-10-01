Erweiterte Funktionen


Picton Property Income - Accretive industrial acquisition




01.10.21 11:26
Edison Investment Research

Picton Property Income has acquired a multi-let industrial estate for £13.1m, increasing its strong weighting to this well-performing sector. Funded using its previously undrawn low-cost £50m revolving credit facility, the acquisition will be clearly accretive. The existing portfolio contains strong reversionary potential to drive income growth and Picton has continuing financial flexibility for further accretive acquisitions.

