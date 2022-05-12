Erweiterte Funktionen


Phoenix Spree Deutschland - Positive return to core strategy




12.05.22 08:30
Edison Investment Research

Driven by a continuing housing shortage, Berlin residential property rents and condominium prices have continued to increase over the past year. Having successfully weathered the now repealed rent restrictions, we expect Phoenix Spree Deutschland (PSD) to continue to extract the significant value embedded in its portfolio successfully despite the uncertainties of rising inflation and interest rates and war in Ukraine.

Aktuell
Übernahme riesiger Uran-Lagerstätte
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Neue Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte nahe Tesla ($TSLA)? Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 22.111% mit AVZ Minerals ($AVZ)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
13:55 , Finanztrends
HHLA-Aktie: Starkes Ergebnis für das erste Q [...]
13:55 , Aktiennews
Super, Exxon Mobil!
13:55 , Aktiennews
Funkwerk Aktie: Anleger sollten dies wissen!
13:55 , Aktiennews
Intellabridge Technology Corporation Aktie: Bes [...]
13:55 , Aktiennews
American Aktie: Was die Zahlen bedeuten!
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...