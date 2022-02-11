Erweiterte Funktionen
Phoenix Spree Deutschland - Delivering on reversion strategy
11.02.22 08:30
Edison Investment Research
With rent restrictions (the ‘Mietendeckel’) repealed, the Berlin residential property market has remained robust, with free market rents and condominium prices increasing further amid a continuing housing shortage. FY21 performance for Phoenix Spree Deutschland (PSD) mirrors these trends and its extensive refurbishment programme targets further release of the strong rent reversion potential of its portfolio.
