Erweiterte Funktionen



Pharnext - PREMIER trial completes patient recruitment




31.05.22 09:42
Edison Investment Research

Pharnext has announced it has completed patient enrolment in the pivotal Phase III PREMIER trial evaluating PXT3003 in patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A (CMT1A) meeting its previously announced timeline of Q222. This follows the recently presented positive data from the long-term open-label PLEO-CMT-FU study, which continued to show a sustained benefit for patients after five years of treatment and which has a strong read-across for the PREMIER trial, in our view. Recruitment completion also means that the 15-month study stays on track for a Q423 readout. Success here would make PXT3003, which has orphan drug designation in the United States and Europe, the first drug to be approved for this condition. Pharnext’s share price climbed as high as 62% on the news before settling down to close with a modest gain.

Aktuell
Clevere Anleger kaufen jetzt Uran-Aktien: Sensationelle Übernahme. 476% Uran Aktientip nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,001 € 0,0307 € -0,0297 € -96,74% 31.05./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR0011191287 A2AM02 2,87 € 0,0010 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Düsseldorf 0,0001 € 0,00%  31.05.22
Frankfurt 0,0001 € 0,00%  31.05.22
München 0,0203 € -0,49%  31.05.22
Stuttgart 0,0046 € -9,80%  31.05.22
Berlin 0,001 € -96,74%  31.05.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Reich mit Lithium-Aktien: Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...