Pharnext - Clinically healthy

The past weeks have been eventful for Pharnext, with the company releasing its H121 results, announcing multiple C-Suite appointments, and conducting its R&D day. On the business front, the financing situation appears manageable following the June 2021 convertible debt financing, and the pivotal Phase III PREMIER trial remains on track to conclude enrolment in Q222. However, the continued stock price softness (triggered by the financing) remains an overhang. We believe there is the possibility for a sentiment reversal and stock price re-rating following positive progression towards the commercialisation of PXT3003.