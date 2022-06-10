Pharnext - €12m loan to ease funding overhang

Pharnext announced that it has raised €12m in short-term, fixed-rate financing from Global Tech Opportunities 13, a member of the Alpha Blue Ocean group and the company’s convertible debt (OCEANE-BSA) holder. This refinancing will be used to pay off the outstanding €8m in venture debt obligations to IPF Partners (raised in 2018), releasing Pharnext from the restrictive covenants requiring it to maintain a €8m cash balance. Additionally, the funds will serve as an alternative source of financing for the dilutive drawdown of incremental convertible tranches. In light of this announcement, we are withdrawing our forecasts while we revisit our estimates and valuation.