- Patent for efficient cannabinoid production

21.10.21 09:25
Edison Investment Research

Private Canadian biotech firm Hyasynth recently announced a US patent award for using yeast to biosynthesize cannabinoids and is the first to sell yeast-derived cannabidiol (CBD) built on this proprietary pathway. The biosynthesis of major and rare cannabinoids provides multiple growth prospects in pharmaceutical and consumer markets. Key catalysts for further funding and expanding the valuation include growing commercial sales in 2022 and demonstrating production of cannabinoids in a large-scale, low-cost manner.

