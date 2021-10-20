Erweiterte Funktionen



Pantaflix - Content catch-up




20.10.21 13:46
Edison Investment Research

Pantaflix has had a busy first half, with productions delayed from FY20 coming to completion and with more expected to complete in H221. H121 revenue of €22.7m will be the bulk of the year’s total, with management guiding to a figure of more than €30m. EBIT for the year will be in a range of -€2.5m and break-even, having narrowed to a €2.1m loss in H121 (H120: -€4.3m). The industry fundamentals remain positive across the group’s operations, particularly in terms of high levels of demand for content from the major streaming platforms. The group’s offering in the B2B2C sector is also gaining traction, with a strong portfolio of partners. Half year cash of €6.5m (production finance debt only) was boosted by a €2.0m gross fund-raise, which puts the group in a sound financial position.

Aktuell
Uran Aktientip 2021: Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Nach 856% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 3.464% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,345 € 1,225 € 0,12 € +9,80% 20.10./18:38
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A12UPJ7 A12UPJ 1,70 € 0,91 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1,345 € +9,80%  18:28
Frankfurt 1,325 € +9,50%  18:29
Düsseldorf 1,275 € +8,51%  18:01
Berlin 1,315 € +7,35%  18:55
Stuttgart 1,305 € +6,97%  18:45
München 1,225 € +4,26%  08:03
Xetra 1,285 € +4,05%  17:36
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock 2021: Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Lithium Aktientip nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 15.867% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
376 Pantaleon Entertainment 18:57
7 Deal mit Sony Pictures 24.04.21
5 Pantaflix - Restarted 4.0 24.04.21
2 BlackMars Capital GmbH 20.12.18
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...