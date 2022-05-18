Erweiterte Funktionen
Pan American Silver - Q122 results – good cost control
18.05.22 12:42
Edison Investment Research
Pan American Silver’s (PAAS’s) Q122 financial results were supported by strong gold and silver sales, while production was affected by the latest COVID-19 outbreak. The company maintained its guidance for FY22 and expects production to be second-half weighted. Costs were generally under control, with an impressive cost performance in the silver segment. Although PAAS is seeing increased cost pressures, its full-year cost expectations remained unchanged. We have updated our estimates to reflect the results and lower commodity prices, reducing our valuation from US$31.0/share to US$29.5/share. Following the recent weakness, the shares look attractive at an FY22e EV/EBITDA of 7.5x.
