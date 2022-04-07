Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Pan American Silver":
Pan American Silver - Lean, mean silver machine
07.04.22 11:26
Edison Investment Research
Pan American Silver (PAAS) is one of the world largest primary silver producers, with key operations in the Americas. While the well-timed acquisition of Tahoe Resources in 2019 boosted exposure to gold, given the quality and the calibre of its key silver assets, PAAS remains predominantly a silver play. Although the COVID-19 pandemic and current geopolitical tensions have supported investment demand and driven commodity prices, in the longer term, normalising economic conditions and monetary policy signal a gradual shift to physical demand. With ongoing expansion in renewables, which could intensify due to energy security concerns, we expect solar photovoltaics (PV) and general e-mobility to become the main areas of growth for silver.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|27,475 $
|27,28 $
|0,195 $
|+0,71%
|07.04./18:21
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA6979001089
|876617
|36,13 $
|20,74 $
Werte im Artikel
0,10
+4,22%
27,48
+0,71%
0,81
-2,52%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|25,25 €
|+0,92%
|18:36
|NYSE
|27,48 $
|+0,73%
|18:19
|Nasdaq
|27,475 $
|+0,71%
|18:20
|AMEX
|27,40 $
|+0,51%
|18:07
|Düsseldorf
|24,915 €
|+0,44%
|15:01
|Stuttgart
|25,03 €
|+0,44%
|17:41
|Frankfurt
|24,915 €
|-0,34%
|15:35
|München
|24,89 €
|-0,42%
|08:01
|Hamburg
|24,655 €
|-1,79%
|08:03
|Berlin
|24,655 €
|-1,83%
|08:01
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|280
|Pan American Silver
|24.02.22
|12
|Rohstoffe werden wieder intere.
|25.04.21
|27
|Pan Ameriacan Silver
|08.12.04