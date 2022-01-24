Palace Capital - Strategic progress underscores potential

Erweiterte Funktionen


24.01.22 11:34
Edison Investment Research

Palace Capital (PCA) has recently disclosed several positive developments covering the near completion of its non-core disposal programme, the commencement of capital redeployment into opportunities with more attractive return profiles and leasing progress at its attractive York development, completed earlier in FY22. A highly experienced new chairman has also been appointed.

