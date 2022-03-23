Erweiterte Funktionen


PB Holding - The value of PB Holding




23.03.22 09:22
Edison Investment Research

Stern Groep’s shareholders have approved the sale of its operational activities to Hedin. After the sale and the payment of the €14.50/share super dividend, Stern has been renamed PB Holding and strategic options for the remaining 5.1% stake in car insurance company Bovemij will be assessed. The stake has a book value of €3.43 per share and might be valued up to €5.16 per PB Holding share based on peer valuations. In light of the transaction, we are suspending our forecasts.

Aktuell
Jetzt Uran-Aktien kaufen - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
388% Uran Aktientip nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Nächste Lithium-Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal - 243% Lithium Hot Stock. Nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL) und 22.111% mit AVZ Minerals ($AVZ)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
13:33 , Motley Fool
3 Gründe, warum die Münchener Rück eine Ak [...]
13:32 , Aktiennews
Hollister Biosciences Aktie: Rally oder Absturz [...]
13:32 , Aktiennews
DXC Aktie: Das Aus steht bevor - oder?
13:32 , Aktiennews
Entera Bio Aktie: So gut, wie seit langer Zeit [...]
13:32 , Aktiennews
Coca-Cola Aktie: Wie schlimm ist es wirklich?
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...