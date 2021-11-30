Erweiterte Funktionen
Osirium Technologies - Trimming FY21 expectations
Osirium has signed up many more new customers year-to-date compared with FY20, but lower average contract values mean that bookings and revenue for FY21 are likely to be flat year-on-year. We have revised down our FY21 forecasts accordingly. We continue to expect stronger bookings growth in FY22 supported by a higher level of the contract base due for renewal and the potential to sell more to the large number of customers won in FY21.
