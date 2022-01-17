Erweiterte Funktionen
Osirium Technologies - FY21 in line
17.01.22 08:18
Edison Investment Research
Osirium’s year-end trading update was in line with its announcement in November; FY21 revenue is likely to be at least £1.45m and bookings at least £1.6m. While customer numbers more than doubled in the year, lower average contract values mean that bookings were essentially flat year-on-year. As customer decision making returns to more normal levels, we forecast stronger bookings growth in FY22. This is supported by a higher level of the contract base due for renewal and the potential to sell more to the large number of customers won in FY21. We maintain our forecasts.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,156 €
|0,156 €
|- €
|0,00%
|17.01./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BZ58DH10
|A2AHCU
|0,18 €
|0,15 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.