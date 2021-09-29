Osirium Technologies - Accelerating customer wins

Osirium has seen demand improve during H121, with a 19% increase in bookings year-on-year and 31 new customers signed up. While average contract values were lower than in FY20, these new customers present an upsell and cross-sell opportunity for Osirium. The company continues to develop its partner channel, which should increase the international opportunity. Increasing awareness of the security risks inherent in remote working and recent high-profile ransomware attacks are driving demand for privileged access security software, resulting in greenfield opportunities for Osirium.