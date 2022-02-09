Oryzon Genomics - Planning iadademstat’s path to market

Oryzon is making progress with its two epigenetic drugs, iadademstat for oncology and vafidemstat for CNS indications (both are lysine-specific demethylase 1A, or LSD1, inhibitors). The company’s R&D strategy has been to select indications where there is a scientific rationale for intervention with an epigenetic therapy and then conduct quick and relatively small trials, but with patient sample sizes still sufficient to obtain proof-of-concept data. With this strategy, Oryzon has completed multiple trials over the last several years. Importantly, insights from the data have allowed the company to design the next phase of development. At least two new trials with iadademstat could potentially be pivotal. Our valuation is €739m, or €13.9 per share (vs €11.1 per share previously).